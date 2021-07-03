Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.11 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 176.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter.

