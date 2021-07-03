Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

OIA opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

