Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
OIA opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.34.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Read More: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.