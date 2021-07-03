Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 88.9% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,979,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BSMT opened at $26.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

