International Seaways, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:INSW opened at $19.50 on Friday. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $547.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

