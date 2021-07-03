International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on IP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.