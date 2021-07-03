Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $161.91

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $161.91, but opened at $167.71. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $168.36, with a volume of 13,880 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.89.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 895,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,980,552. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

