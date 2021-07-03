Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integrated Ventures stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,702. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20. Integrated Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.52.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative net margin of 1,498.56% and a negative return on equity of 46,586.92%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.