Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NSP. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,491. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

