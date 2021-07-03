Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells $1,936,688.50 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,936,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,266,514.55.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00.

Shares of PHR opened at $62.46 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.