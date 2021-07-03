Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Insider Sells 25,976 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LESL opened at $27.26 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 58.8% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 180,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 448.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.