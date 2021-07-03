Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells 2,445 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.97. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

