Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Sells $428,210.40 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mahmud Ul Haq also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareCloud alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $401,496.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34. CareCloud, Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.