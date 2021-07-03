Insider Selling: Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Sells £11,993,328.20 in Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) insider Alan Simpson sold 12,624,556 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £11,993,328.20 ($15,669,360.07).

BRCK stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62. Brickability Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

