Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

