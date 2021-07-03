Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Ingenta plc (LON:ING) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43. The company has a market capitalization of £10.78 million and a PE ratio of 43.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.96. Ingenta has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 89 ($1.16).

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG, and Ingenta Advertising segments.

