Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Ingenta plc (LON:ING) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43. The company has a market capitalization of £10.78 million and a PE ratio of 43.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.96. Ingenta has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 89 ($1.16).
Ingenta Company Profile
