Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Trading Up 6.1%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF)’s share price was up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRMTF shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

