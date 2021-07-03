Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS IDCBY remained flat at $$11.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.58.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

