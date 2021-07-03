ImageCash Trading Up 6% This Week (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $46,396.52 and $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00140908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00169346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,734.75 or 0.99931601 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.