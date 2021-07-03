IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-$4.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE INFO opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $74.68 and a 12-month high of $114.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

