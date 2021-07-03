Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $1,148.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00169467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.89 or 1.00039194 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

