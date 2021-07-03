Ian T. Clark Sells 10,559 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.85.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

