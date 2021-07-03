Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.77. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $68.08. 236,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,046. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

