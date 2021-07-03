HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.70 on Friday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

