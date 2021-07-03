Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,874 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 181,075 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,438 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 891,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after buying an additional 175,907 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

