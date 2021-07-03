Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 35.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after buying an additional 1,435,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,565,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $56,729,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

