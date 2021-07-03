Horizon Investments LLC Invests $847,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $20,054,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,123,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 686,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.