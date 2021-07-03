Horizon Investments LLC Invests $1.13 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of SO opened at $61.53 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

