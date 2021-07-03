Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $73,700,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 507.1% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

