Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $277.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.