Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 20,012 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99.

