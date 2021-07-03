Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 108.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $539.94 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $541.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

