Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Short Interest Update

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPCRF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Home Product Center Public has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Home Product Center Public

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand and Malaysia. The company trades in a range of goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and provides a range of related services.

