Hive Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.40 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $142.40 million and approximately $26.05 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000127 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001284 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 418,112,487 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

