Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 50,719 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

HTH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

