Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of HFRO stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.15.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.