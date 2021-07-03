Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of HFRO stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

