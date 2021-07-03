Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. 4,435,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,990,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.