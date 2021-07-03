Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,213,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $286,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,144,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 410,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

