Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at Desjardins

Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS HERTF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09. Heritage Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
About Heritage Cannabis
Recommended Story: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.