HempCoin Market Cap Hits $3.27 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $22.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,543,803 coins and its circulating supply is 262,408,652 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

