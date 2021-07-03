HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLLGY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

