Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 916,868 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 916,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,205,000. Apartment Income REIT accounts for about 2.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.58% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,611,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 in the last ninety days.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

