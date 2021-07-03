Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $64.51 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,655,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539,232 shares during the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust makes up 3.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $64,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $5,975,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 567,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

