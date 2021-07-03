Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 62.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 706,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,151,118 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. 1,265,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,583. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

ESRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

