Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Buys 124,544 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 162.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,544 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 7.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Equinix worth $136,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $617,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $800.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $757.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

