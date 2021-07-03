Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Boosts Stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,614 shares during the period. New Senior Investment Group accounts for about 0.9% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $16,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,350,000 after buying an additional 4,066,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 90,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 57,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

SNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Colliers Securities lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.37.

SNR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,175. The firm has a market cap of $740.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

