Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Stock Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

