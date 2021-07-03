Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $27,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $180,231.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

