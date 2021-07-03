Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 139,655 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139,655 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

