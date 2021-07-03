Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $32,000 Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

