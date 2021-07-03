Head to Head Contrast: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Foundation and Commercial National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $298.54 million 3.41 $84.37 million $1.88 12.10 Commercial National Financial $21.25 million 2.10 $4.36 million N/A N/A

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Foundation and Commercial National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 31.53% 13.72% 1.35% Commercial National Financial 24.58% N/A N/A

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. First Foundation pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

First Foundation has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Foundation beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It offers its services through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Texas, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

